‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Reveals That There’s ‘More to Come’ With Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight

After losing his wife in NCIS Season 18, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) devoted all of his time to work and his daughter, Victoria. Now that Season 19 is coming to a close, however, a new romance is blossoming, this time between Jimmy Palmer and NCIS newcomer Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).

It started with an organ delivery gone wrong, which spurred the pair into admitting there was something between them. Though Brian Dietzen avoided giving away too many spoilers, he hinted at the couple’s future in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I can’t say too much about it,” Dietzen explained. “But I will say that Jimmy and Knight will talk a bit more in the finale. And we’ll see what direction things are going to be heading in. It’s not as though we’re going to leave the audience sitting in that elevator with Jimmy and Knight, wondering what the hell happens next. There will be more to come.”

Jimmy and Jessica are already best friends, but neither can deny that something deeper is forming between them. When Knight admitted her feelings to Jimmy, they both worried that a relationship could ruin their existing friendship, according to Brian Dietzen. However, Dietzen still hopes that the two will form a romantic attachment.

“I think he definitely threw the ball into her court at the end,” Dietzen said. “And by her saying, ‘Hey, let’s go out for coffee’. It’s not saying, ‘Let’s get married’ or anything like that. It’s just saying, ‘Perhaps. Yeah, let’s try this out’. And hopefully, they keep talking. So long as they keep talking, I think it’ll be good for both of them.”

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Explains Natural Chemistry With Katrina Law

Brian Dietzen’s character Jimmy Palmer has had compelling relationships with many of his NCIS colleagues. The most memorable of which is perhaps Palmer’s relationship with his former mentor, Donald “Ducky” Mallard. That said, when it came to forming a believable friendship with Katrina Law’s character, it might have been Dietzen’s easiest acting task yet.

For Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, the chemistry was immediate. “Ever since Katrina joined the show, we’ve really enjoyed having scenes together,” Dietzen explained. “Whether it’s the evidence findings [or] coming down to autopsy. We’ve always found some way to enjoy the scene. And they’ve given us some great scenes together too.”

“It was not hard to find a connection there,” Dietzen continued. “Because Katrina’s a wonderful actor and we’re lucky to have her. This one is special for Jimmy and Knight because there’s no potential for romance with anyone else on the team for Jimmy. So it was great to be able to play something that has only been explored off-camera for Jimmy’s character over the past 19 years. To see him show interest, it was fun to play.”