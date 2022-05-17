ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I started my slime business at 13-years-old with £160 I borrowed from mum and dad – five years later it’s worth millions

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
 2 days ago
A WOMAN has revealed how she started her slime company at just 13-years-old - and is now making millions just five years later.

Jungmin Kang, now 18, from the US, is the founder of Snoopslimes, a kids toy company that turns colourful slime into tasty-looking desserts.

Jungmin started her business at just 13-years-old, five years later its worth millions and she has a team of people working for her Credit: Snoopslimes
Although not actually edible - Jungmin has lots of delicious looking slime that resembles desserts Credit: Snoopslimes

Although not edible, the delicious looking slime, which come in an array of designs from cupcakes to candy floss, has amassed a large following of over two million people on social media.

Jungmin, who is still in high school, knew from a young age that she wanted to run her own business.

She told People: "I tried all different things from trying to stream my craft videos to selling stickers to my friends."

Soon she came across a video on social media featuring slime, at the time she didn't know people sold it so went about creating her own recipe.

"It was a mess in the beginning.

"But slowly, I started creating my own recipes, and with a lot of errors and trials, I found a recipe that was good to sell," she added.

At 13, she asked her parents for £160 ($200) to start a business and began selling her slime on Etsy.

Thanks to posting similar videos that inspired Junkman in the first place, her creations soon became viral.

But she took things a step further by recreating viral food recipes with slime, starting with the Feta pasta viral recipe.

She explained: "I look at songs or my hobbies and desserts that are going viral and then basically try recreating it with the ingredients that I have and the textures."

While social media may have brought lots of customers to her company, she says she owes it all to her parents for encouraging her entrepreneurship at a young age.

"He always told me being a CEO, or being an entrepreneur, is a way to grow your own business and create your own ideas," she recalls.

Now, at the age of 18, she has a team of people working for her, including her mum and dad.

Jungmin, grew up in Korea and pays homage to her culture in some of the designs of her slime.

One design includes Dalgona, a traditional Korean snack that was also featured on the Netflix show, Squid Games.

In the five years the company has been in business, it has brought in millions of dollars.

For others wanting to start their own business, she share dher advice: "I started my business when I was 13, and I did not know what was going on.

"But for young entrepreneurs — if you want to start a business, just do it."

Now her company earns millions and Jungmin has a team of people working for her at just 18-years-old Credit: Snoopslimes
Jungmin says anyone who has an idea for a business should just go for it Credit: Snoopslimes

The US Sun

The US Sun

