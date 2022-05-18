ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

'Gone Forever': Westchester Mom Recounts Teen's Overdose On Streaming Show

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QuBr_0fh0XX1u00

A mother from Westchester County is opening up about losing her teenage daughter to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Despina Prodromidis, of Yonkers, recently sat down with actress Jada Pinkett Smith on her streaming show, Red Table Talk, for an episode centered around the national fentanyl epidemic.

(View a clip of the segment below)

Through tears, Prodromidis recounted the unimaginable moment on Easter 2021 when doctors informed her that her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia Green, had died after taking a counterfeit Percocet.

"I was like, 'Is Olivia okay?' and they just put their heads down," Prodromidis says in the clip.

"And they shook their heads and said, 'we're sorry, we tried everything.'"

She told the panel she had never heard the word 'fentanyl' before.

"I know what the word 'overdose' means, you abuse drugs. We're not talking about the same Olivia. My Olivia is a little girl... she doesn't use drugs," Prodromidis said.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that experts say is similar to morphine, but is 80 to 100 times stronger. It's used in hospitals to treat pain during and after surgery.

But the drug is also abused, with many drug dealers adding it to heroin or disguising it as common prescription drugs like Percocet, leading to a growing number of overdose deaths across the United States, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In 2020, the National Institute on Drug Abuse said there were more than 56,500 overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, mostly fentanyl.

Green was a freshman at Riverside High School in Yonkers when she died. She dreamed of becoming a marine biologist, her mother said.

Prodromidis said an adult influenced the girl to take the counterfeit pill that ultimately claimed her life.

"Her life is gone forever and Olivia is nothing but a memory now, which breaks my heart every day," she said.

She's hoping that by telling her daughter's story she'll convince others to think twice before taking pills and hopefully prevent future fentanyl-related deaths.

In the meantime, she’s started a petition on Change.org calling on New York lawmakers to pass tougher penalties for those who supply drugs to those who die from overdoses.

More than 26,000 people have signed the online petition so far.

"There will be thousands and thousands of other families who will lose their loved one next from fentanyl poisoning and your loved one deserves justice," reads the petition.

The episode of Red Table Talk also features interviews with the nephew of actor Michael K. Williams, who died from a drug overdose involving fentanyl, and with comedian Kate Quigley.

Quigley discussed being the lone survivor of a fentanyl poisoning that killed three of her friends in 2021, including fellow comedian Fuquan Johnson.

The episode, titled Fentanyl: An Urgent Warning for All, will stream Wednesday, May 18, at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

View a clip of the segment below:

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Entertainment
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Entertainment
Daily Voice

Missing Woman, 33, Found Dead In Virginia

A 33-year-old reported missing was found dead in Virginia, authorities said.Kelley Muscara's body was found the morning of Saturday, May 14 by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Kincora Drive in Sterling, they said.Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances su…
STERLING, VA
Daily Voice

Pair Dies In Hudson County Motorcycle Crash: Report

A 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Hudson County, RLS Media reports. Newark's Yasmin L. Prudencio Dinizper was operating the Yamaha that collided with a Ford Bronco at Schuyler Avenue and Quincy Place in Kearny around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the outlet said citing local police.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jada Pinkett
Daily Voice

Pregnant Woman Punched In Stomach, Stabbed With Fork, Beaten With Baseball Bat In PA: Police

A pregnant woman was brutally attacked over several days before the man who beat her returned— showing up outside her home in a ski mask, authorities say. Derry Township police were first made aware of abuse after Luis A. Espinal-Rivera, 20, choked and punched the pregnant woman in the stomach on Apr. 9, 2022— they arrested him on Apr. 13 but he made bail on the 21, according to a release by the department and court documents.
DERRY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Opioids#Counterfeit
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
truecrimedaily

Brooklyn mom arrested after 9-year-old daughter found dead with bite marks, blunt force trauma

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old woman was arrested after her daughter was found dead from severe trauma and other injuries. According to NBC New York, on Sunday, May 15, at 1 p.m., NYPD officers went to a home in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood after the girl’s mother, Shemene Cato, called 911. That same day, a business owner on the ground floor of the building called police because he and his workers noticed a smell coming from upstairs.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Hudson Valley 20-Year-Old Found Dead

A missing man's body has been recovered from the Hudson River by police.The body of Jordan Jones, age 20, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was found on Friday, May 13 in the Hudson River.Using dental records, the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as being Jones, w…
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
276K+
Followers
43K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy