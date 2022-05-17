Tom Brady Reportedly Set to Appear in New Netflix Comedy Series ‘GROAT’

At this point, what does Tom Brady not do? I mean, seriously.

While he’s already one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, Brady has also narrated his own ESPN+ documentary series, made a cameo in the movie Ted 2, and is also set to join FOX Sports as its lead NFL analyst following his retirement from playing the game.

While Brady has already had all of the aforementioned gigs happening, he’s apparently added yet another to his resume. According to Variety, he is reportedly set to appear in a new Netflix comedy series called “Greatest Roasts of All Time” – or “GROAT” for short.

Yep, that’s right. Brady is going to be on the set of the new Netflix series getting roasted – and as the very first guest, per Variety. He’s also said to be the executive producer “on his own and future roasts,” which is pretty interesting. I don’t know if I can see Brady roasting someone, but we’ll see how it goes.

Variety says that Brady’s roast will be filmed following his upcoming NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so sometime in 2023. As far as the setup of the show goes, Variety noted that “additional information on the special and those who will be roasting Brady will be announced at a later date.”

Netflix Is Already Roasting Brady – and the Series Hasn’t Even Been Filmed Yet

With Tom Brady starring as the first guest, “GROAT” is bound to produce great viewership numbers right off the bat. Netflix is certainly going to be happy about that – and it is already roasting Brady before he even films his episode.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Netflix’s Robbie Praw said, via Variety. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

I don’t know about you Outsiders, but I’m excited for this.