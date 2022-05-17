Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'moving forward' after pregnancy loss: 'It's hard but we are not alone'

May 17 (UPI) -- Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are "moving forward" in the wake of their pregnancy loss.

Asghari, 28, gave an update and thanked fans for their support in a post Monday on Instagram Stories following news Spears, 40, experienced a miscarriage.

"We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard but we are not alone," Asghari wrote.

"Thank you for respecting our privacy," he said. "We will be expanding our family soon."

Spears announced in April that she was expecting her third child, her first with Asghari.

Spears and Asghari said in a joint statement Saturday that they lost their "miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

"This is a devastating time for any parent," the couple said. "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."

Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The singer got engaged to Asghari in September after several years of dating.