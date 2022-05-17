ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

I’m a tummy doc – here’s how often you should do a number two (and why it’s never OK to hold on)

By Terri-Ann Williams
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gixOI_0fh0XFO400

FOR some people, going for a number two is the only time of day they get some peace and quiet.

But if you find yourself holding on until the kids have gone to bed, you could be putting your health at risk.

One expert has now warned that delaying your toilet time could wreak havoc with your bowels.

Gastroenterologist Professor Martin Veysey said when it comes to how often we poo, it's different for everyone.

The NHS says most adults can go anything from a few times a day to once every three to four days.

However, Prof Veysey explained the frequency of your bowel movements could also be down to the transit time.

This, he explained, is how long it takes for residue from the food you eat to come out the other end.

Writing in The Conversation, he said this is important, as having problems with urgency, such as a sudden, frantic urge to poo, diarrhoea and constipation, can all be signs of slow transit.

In order to measure your individual time, he said all you need to do is swallow a handful of raw sweetcorn kernels and then look out for the yellow kernels in your poo.

It should be somewhere between eight and 24 hours, he explained.

For most people, eating triggers the urge to go and when you're a baby, you have not yet learnt when you can and cannot go - therefore you poop freely into your nappy.

But as we get older, we learn to suppress the 'call to stool', mainly because we don't have the luxury of going any time we wish to.

The poo guru explained: "Learning to control one’s bowels is an important developmental step, but some of us take it too far; we discover we can sometimes make this urge go away temporarily if we ignore it for a while, because now doesn’t seem like a convenient time."

It's because of this that many people end up suffering with constipation, abdominal pain, unpredictable bowel habits, bloating and wind.

LET IT GO

Prof Veysey said you should never hold onto your poo and that this can be particularly dangerous for those who have a long transit time.

"Getting into the habit of putting it off means the residue from the food you eat stays in your body longer than it should. Your transit time lengthens and your quality of life deteriorates.

"On average, we produce about six tonnes of poo in our lifetimes, composed of water, bacteria, nitrogenous matter, carbohydrates, undigested plant matter and lipids (fats).

"The longer this mix of stuff sits inside us, the more it is prone to fermentation and decomposition.

"This produces not just wind but also chemicals known as metabolites, which then sit in contact with the bowel lining and can be absorbed," he said.

He added that a longer transit time has also been linked to conditions such as bowel cancer, gallstones, colonic polyps and haemorrhoids.

If you want to improve your bowel habits, then luckily, the poo expert said there are plenty of things you can do.

This includes increasing the amount of fibre and fluids in your diet, exercising regularly and being in touch with your colon and its habits.

He added: "Some people are even using cognitive behavioural therapy to improve bowel function.

"Most importantly, when your colon calls, you should listen."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Carbohydrates#Colorectal Cancer#Constipation#Nhs
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Two-year-old girl who has spent her ENTIRE life in hospital after being born prematurely with a growth condition finally goes home - having spent 848 days fighting for her life on a ventilator and coding multiple times

A two-year-old girl who has spent her entire life in the hospital after being born prematurely with health issues in December 2018 has finally been discharged to live at home with her family. Adelynn Smith, or Addy, was born via C-section at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
TheConversationAU

Lemon water won't detox or energise you. But it may affect your body in other ways

If you believe anecdotes online, drinking lukewarm water with a splash of lemon juice is detoxifying, energising and soothing. Water and lemon juice on their own are healthy. But if you combine them, do they become healthier? The really quick answer is, no! Could drinking lemon water do you any long-lasting harm? It’s unlikely. À lire aussi : I've always wondered: why does lemon juice lighten the colour of tea? It contains vitamin C, but do you need extra? Lemon juice contains...
HEALTH
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Fort Worth

Young man can’t speak, walk or take care of himself because doctors took his headache and sensitivity to noise symptoms for granted, even though he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived, girlfriend speaks out

A young man’s life completely changed and he is now unable to speak, walk or take care of himself after he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived in April last year. Speaking to Insider a year after the incident, the girlfriend who brought him to the hospital blames doctors because they failed to treat him properly as he was diagnosed with migraine and sent home even though it was later discovered he suffered serious stroke.
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
433K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy