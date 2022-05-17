Tarpon Springs woman steals $2.3K in Ulta supplies to ‘beautify’ herself, police say

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs woman was arrested Monday afternoon after police said she stole a large number of supplies from an Ulta.

An affidavit said Jazmyne Cecilia Levesque, 23, entered the store on U.S-19 and was spotted by employees putting products into a purse.

Police said surveillance video also showed the woman taking the items from the store.

Officers approached Levesque after she walked past the points of sale and left the store, and upon searching the purse, they found 87 cosmetic products. The affidavit said the items were valued at a total of $2,369.38.

After being read her rights, the suspect said she took the items to “beautify” herself. She was booked on a charge of retail theft.

