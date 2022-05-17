Cass County Supervisors approve ARPA funding for Anita Fire and Rescue

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for Anita Fire and Rescue.

Eric Steffensen said they are wanting to get a couple of AED’s and a stair chair at a total cost of $65,000.

The Supervisors approved the $65,000 in funding.

The Supervisors mentioned that they are also interested in what the other needs are for the fire departments in the County.

In other news, the Supervisors heard from Griswold City Manager Ted Marciniak about a TIF Extension. Marciniak explained that phase one of their project is the Daycare and the second phase is a housing project. He said Noble Initiative is serving as the developers of that plan and in conjunction with the City, the City is going to create a TIF district to help finance that project.

Marciniak did not ask for approval at this time, he just wanted to the Supervisors to be aware that he would be approaching them with this in the future.