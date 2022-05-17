ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maye Musk featured on SI swimsuit cover at 74

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lFeK_0fh0WYRu00

Model Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is being featured on a cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue at the age of 74, making her the oldest model to ever be featured on the magazine cover.

Musk was photographed in Belize alongside Jasmine Sanders, Hunter McGrady, Kate Bock, Natalie Mariduena and Leyna Bloom, according to the magazine.

“I am so excited to be on the cover of @si_swimsuit at the age of 74,” Musk wrote on Twitter Monday. “It’s about time!”

“I’ve been modeling for 50 years, and I wasn’t considered a ‘swimsuit model,’” she told the New York Post. “But now Sports Illustrated has let me know that they have a wide diversity of swimsuit models. I think it’s wonderful.”

She revealed that she “strictly” wore one pieces and that it took some convincing to put on a bikini.

“Fortunately, there was no mirror, so I couldn’t see what I looked like, but when I came out of the dressing room, they all went, ‘whoa,’ ” Musk told the Post. “It’s a high waist, so it tucked me in nicely. I look quite curvy. I just walked around like I’m a teenager.”

She said she kept the photoshoot secret from her three children, quipping that Elon Musk might have broken the news on Twitter.

Musk said she is setting an example for women who are concerned about aging, saying they should be confident.

“I think woman of all ages … they’re scared of aging, and they’re scared they won’t look good in a swimsuit,” she said. “So now you know that I’m setting an example so women can walk freely in swimsuits and not worry about it.”

