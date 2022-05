Glenda Sue Stevison Tauzin, age 63, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 9:34 p.m. She was a native and resident of Larose, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland on Friday, May 20, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until a brief funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will be held in White House Cemetery in Waynesboro, MS.

