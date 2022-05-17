ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Smiling Amanda Holden flashes her toned pins in a yellow print dress

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Amanda Holden looked radiant as she stepped out at Heart FM studios after it was revealed she is selling her Surrey home for £5million.

It was revealed by MailOnline that the radio host, 51, is hoping to make a £1.5million profit having splashed out £3.5m on the five-bedroom home seven years ago.

So it's no surprise Amanda was smiling as she arrived at work on Tuesday, putting on a leggy display in in a yellow and pink print dress with puff sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaemF_0fh0WNz900
Stepping out: Amanda Holden looked radiant as she stepped out at Heart FM studios after it was revealed she is selling her Surrey home for £5million

Amanda styled her summery mini dress with a pair of white stilettos and a pale pink Fendi bag, which she wore across her body.

The mother of two wore her blonde locks loose and sported a pair of oversized sunglasses, while further accessorising with hoop earrings.

It was reported on Monday that Amanda has put her mansion on the market for £5million after giving the luxurious property a showbiz makeover.

The detached home boasts its own bar, huge 30ft by 27ft living room, stylish kitchen diner and a hot tub, where Amanda has posed for several bikini pictures she's posted on her Instagram page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZXNK_0fh0WNz900
In the money! It was revealed by MailOnline that the radio host, 51, is hoping to make a £1.5million profit having splashed out £3.5m on the five-bedroom home seven years ago

A source said: 'Amanda loves her family home and is really proud of the work she's done on it.

'She's had a real hand in the makeover and has enjoyed seeing her ideas come to life.

'It will be a sad day when she moves out but Amanda can take comfort in the number of memories she's created there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L37dq_0fh0WNz900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpvk9_0fh0WNz900

Amanda lives in the property with record producer husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10.

After buying the home in 2015, herself and Chris described the mansion as their 'forever home' and Amanda admitted 'badgering' its former owner to sell it to them for years until they finally relented.

The couple also own a holiday home in the Cotswolds, which they have been renovating over the past year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6wVK_0fh0WNz900
Glam! It was reported on Monday that Amanda has put her mansion on the market for £5million after giving the luxurious property a showbiz makeover 

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Goes Off-The-Shoulder In A Stunning Gold Dress On The Red Carpet—Our Jaws Dropped!

Kelly Clarkson can truly do it all— churn out hit after hit with her powerhouse vocals, coach fellow singers on The Voice and grace red carpet events— all in style. The “Since U Been Gone” singer, 39, rocked a gorgeous ensemble centered around a shimmering, radiant gold dress earlier this week while promoting her and Snoop Dogg‘s new show, American Song Contest.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

J Lo Bares Her Legs in a Denim Minidress and Sky-High Platforms

Jennifer Lopez is manifesting summer with looks that exude a sense of freedom. On Sunday, the singer stepped out in a short, navy-blue denim dress for lunch with her fiancé, Ben Affleck, and her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, in Malibu, CA. The leg-baring style was Gucci's Denim Mini Dress ($2,100), which was instantly recognizable from the silver horsebit hooked under the collarbone — a code of the Italian fashion house. Made from cotton, the design features a preppy polo collar decorated with enamel buttons and a box-pleated skirt.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Holden
Person
Chris Hughes
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Fiery Red Maxi Dress To House Hunt With Ben Affleck And We're Still Not Recovered

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to dazzle and enhance any occasion with her timeless style— whether she’s gracing a red carpet, posing for an iconic photo shoot or even looking for a potential home with her fiancé, Ben Affleck. The Marry Me star, 52, was just spotted over the weekend in yet another gorgeous ensemble while touring houses with Affleck, 49, and we can’t get over the bright red, flowy and curve-flaunting maxi dress she just rocked!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear This Bombshell About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding That Just Leaked—So Awkward!

Four years later, and we are still finding out new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous royal wedding, which took place on May 19th in 2018. The latest allegation, which can be found in Tina Brown’s bombshell new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost used the wedding as a sort of networking event, and invited A-list celebrities they didn’t even know to their nuptials in order to make high profile friends. Wow!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pins#Forever Home#Mini Dress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
Page Six

Amal Clooney shines in sheer red dress in NYC

Lady in red. While in NYC for a meeting with the UN, Amal Clooney continued her style streak Thursday night in a red-hot midi dress by Sukeina for dinner with her mother, Baria Alamuddin. Featuring a sheer mesh top and intricate hand-braided and tasseled skirt, the striking look was equal parts sexy and elegant — and a far cry from the more conservative fare the human rights lawyer typically wears while on the job. Clooney, 44, matched her lipstick to the sleeveless scarlet style, and accessorized with sparkling drop earrings from W. Salamoon & Sons, a metallic box clutch and silver Gianvito Rossi pumps...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

361K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy