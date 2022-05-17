PSP LOOKING FOR BURGLARY SUSPECT

Several pre-trial conferences are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court, including one for a man charged with robbing a service station in Armagh. Court documents that 28-year-old Nicholas Empfield is scheduled for two conferences today. One of the conferences is connected with a case where he is charged with two counts of robbery along with single counts of aggravated and simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and harassment for the incident at the One-Stop service station on Indiana Drive in Armagh back on January 7th of this year. Police say that Empfield got to the station around 6:00 AM and demanded money from the clerk on duty. He assaulted the female employee by shoving her, and her head hit a counter top as she fell. He then took more than $1800 in cash from the PA lottery register and fled.

