Jason Kidd is in rarified air. He's one of the few former NBA superstars who has transitioned into becoming a successful head coach. Kidd, who has led the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 11 years, attributes his success to the least memorable part of his playing days, when he was humbled by becoming a role player at the end of his career.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO