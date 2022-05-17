ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia students sue over blocked protest against rebel flag

By JEFF AMY
 3 days ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Several Black high school students suspended for trying to protest Confederate flag displays on campus are suing their school district.

Their civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday says the Floyd County school system northwest of Atlanta shows “deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity.”

School officials shut down their protest plans last fall. Now the students allege an extensive pattern of racism and say school officials violated their rights to free speech and equal protection.

Superintendent Glenn White says the district disputes the allegations and will present the facts in court.

Greg Snipes
3d ago

telling someone they can't have a flag is violating their right to free speech. If burning, standing on or otherwise disrespecting the American Flag is free speech then yes this is too.

nunyadamnbiznez.
3d ago

ahhh....another attempt at extortion because you could not get your deluded way....the flag represented the Confederate States.. irvdid not represent slavery. slavery was a minor issue in the war. the real issue was state sovereignty and property rights and not wanting the union disolved. period...

David Trummel
3d ago

that flag has not a thing to do with the blacks it represents the south it should not matter what race you are if you are from the south you should respect that rebel flag

