NBC’s fall lineup includes 1 new drama, 1 new comedy

By Rick Bentley
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

NBC executives released details of the network’s 2022-2023 schedule this week. If you were a fan of the 2021-2022 NBC lineup, the 2022-2023 schedule will make you happy. The network is returning the majority of the programming with the addition of only one new drama and one comedy.

In a press release to announce the upcoming season, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming says, “While leaning into our strong, stable schedule in the fall, we’re also rethinking legacy launch timing to give our shows the best chance for success. With the huge reach that our affiliate partner stations provide, coupled with exclusive next-day availability on Peacock, our NBC shows will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch.”

The two new shows that viewers will be able to watch include a reimagined version of “Quantum Leap” starring Raymond Lee to air at 10 p.m. Mondays. The other new show is the 8 p.m. Friday night comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez.” It is a working-class family comedy – starring George Lopez – about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. The original “Quantum Leap” ran from 1989-1993.

The rest of the lineup looks very familiar starting with “The Voice” that will begin its 22 nd cycle. The Monday night reality competition series will feature new judge Camila Cabello who joins Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton. The results show will be broadcast Tuesday nights followed by the return of “La Brea” and the final season of “New Amsterdam.”

Wednesday’s continue to feature the lineup of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” while Thursdays will again include the lineup of “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and  “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Friday nights in September and October will kick off with the “Capital One College Bowl” followed by “Dateline NBC.” In November, “Lopez vs. Lopez” and “Young Rock” will replace “College Bowl.” The week ends with “NBC Sunday Night Football.”

Programs that got the ax this week include “Keenan,” “Mr. Mayor” and “Endgame.” This goes along with the previously announced cancellation of “Ordinary Joe” and the airing of the final episodes of “This Is Us.”

A final season of “Manifest” will be broadcast on the streaming service of Netflix.

The programs waiting in the wings include “The Blacklist” slated to return for the 10 th season along with second seasons for the comedies “American Auto” and “Grand Crew.” “Night Court,” a sequel to the legal sitcom that aired from 1984-1992 will feature John Larroquette reprising his role as D.A. Dan Fielding and starring Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone.

Reality programs that will be added mid-season include new game show “The Wheel,” hosted by comedian Michael McIntyre. It features contestants aiming to win big with the help of celebrity guests playing on a giant spinning wheel. There’s also “Million Dollar Island,” which will feature 100 contestants who attempt to forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize.

There is no need to wait until September for new programming. Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” kicks things off in May along with new social media-inspired dance challenge “Dancing with Myself,” featuring Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. “American Ninja Warrior” is back in June for season 14 and in July an all-new season of “Who Do You Think You Are?” debuts with Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford. August sees the arrival of the iconic game show “Password,” hosted by Keke Palmer.

NBC FALL 2022-23 SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Quantum Leap

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — La Brea

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – Capital One College Bowl

8-8:30 P.M. – Lopez vs. Lopez (November)

8:30-9 P.M. – Young Rock (November)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Drama Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage

SUNDAY

4-5:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

5:20-8 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

KGET

KGET

