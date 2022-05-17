Missing Montgomery teen found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has not been seen in over a week. Robby Wilcox, 58, was last seen May 8 at Bubba’s Car Wash in the 9200 block of Parkway East. Wilcox is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing […]

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO