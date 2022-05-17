Missing Montgomery teen found safe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday morning. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 4300 block of Troy Highway around 8:15 a.m. regarding a robbery. There, officers spoke with the caller who said an unknown, armed suspect demanded property and then fled.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for missing man, Robby Wilcox. BPD posted the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Officers said Robby Wilcox was last seen on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Bubba’s Car Wash located at 9221 Parkway East Birmingham, AL. Wilcox was last seen wearing: Gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and Nike Air Max’s (red, white, and blue in color).
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has not been seen in over a week. Robby Wilcox, 58, was last seen May 8 at Bubba’s Car Wash in the 9200 block of Parkway East. Wilcox is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing […]
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The last of six suspects was caught, according to an update from Calera Police around 8:18 p.m. Police say they located the suspect based on a citizen’s tip. Calera Elementary students and staff were kept inside the school earlier today while Calera Police officers search...
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?. Dothan Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday of The Hobo Pantry on Denton Road. Long time Wiregrass dance teacher retires. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tracy Solomon retires from...
Authorities in Escambia County, FL. have begun an investigation after a man from Selma was found shot to death. The victim was identified as Keontae Jones, 21. According to a media report he was found underneath a car at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in Escambia County.
Montgomery police say a woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Montgomery man in December 2020. Police have charged 24-year-old Dae’ja Powell, of Texas, with the murder of 29-year-old Keith Spells, of Montgomery. The shooting occurred on Monday, December 28, 2020 around 8:30 a.m. in...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A small, illegal device that’s been used in mass shootings in the U.S., is now surfacing in cities across Alabama. It’s called an auto sear, but most commonly known as a Glock switch. It converts a Glock handgun, a popular semi-automatic weapon, into a machine gun.
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – An 8-year-old Thomasville Elementary School student was dropped off at the wrong bus stop Tuesday afternoon, according to his parent who contacted WKRG News 5 concerned about the incident. She tells us after her child was dropped off at the wrong location her son was then picked up by someone she […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night, Montgomery police said. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to an area of Pine Street around 9 p.m. The police department did not identify the specific location, but a WSFA 12 News photojournalist found...
Nearly four years after a Montgomery police dog bit and killed Joseph Lee Pettaway, despite national press and a long-running lawsuit, the public still hasn’t been allowed to see the body camera footage. Attorneys for Pettaway’s family today once again asked Chief U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks to...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three suspects are at-large after two Dothan stores were stolen from on Monday. Both stores caught the suspects’ on camera. Surveillance photos show two women in Dove Christian Ministry and later it was found that pieces of jewelry and small gifts that can fit in bags were stolen. “I mean, obviously […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a robbery on the city’s east side. Investigators said on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a victim was robbed in the 9800 Block of Parkway East by a man and a woman. Officers said the two were riding a motorcycle (the...
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville city councilman has been arrested, according to Chief Magistrate Charlotte Griffith. Griffith confirmed the arrest of District 2 Councilman Marcus Jackson on a misdemeanor menacing charge. Jackson turned himself in at the Autauga County Metro Jail and has since been released on his own...
Three former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been indicted on a combined 44 charges of child abuse and failure to disclose child abuse. Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson on Tuesday announced the indictments in what he previously called a “sickening” case. Robinson, of the...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who escaped police custody while being transported from Montgomery Municipal Court Monday morning has been recaptured and now faces additional charges, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Montgomery police responded to the area of Madison Avenue and North Jackson Street around 11:45 a.m. on...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lane of the 200 block of Perry Hill Road is closed for repairs after a sinkhole developed Tuesday afternoon. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area around 12:15 p.m. where they talked with a motorist who reported their vehicle had been damaged by the developing hole in the road.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire crews were on the scene of a large house fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out sometime around 5 a.m. at a home on Warrior Rd. Thankfully no injuries were reported. No word yet on the cause of the fire. Please check back...
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Clay-Chalkville Middle School are hoping to make the birthday of one Tuskegee Airman special. The eighth graders at Clay-Chalkville Middle School decided to write birthday cards for Retired Sgt. Victor W. Butler, who is turning 100 years old on May 21. The students sent 350 birthday cards to Sgt. Butler.
Comments / 1