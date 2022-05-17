ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Early College team vying for spot in finals of National Personal Finance Challenge

By Patrick Holmes
neusenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith two preliminary round wins, a team of four rising juniors from Lenoir County Early College High School have earned the right to compete for a spot in the finals of the National Personal Finance Challenge, one of only two teams in the state and 24 in the nation still in...

www.neusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
coastalreview.org

From farms to niche tourism, Bertie ‘Seedbed of the Colony’

Part of a history series examining each of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties. Most of the earliest English settlers in North Carolina lived on the northern side of the Albemarle Sound. Their settlements built the foundation of North Carolina and evolved into the Colony’s first towns and political centers.
AGRICULTURE
WNCT

Former Havelock star says he’ll transfer to ECU

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the top high school football prospects in North Carolina has a new home to play college football. Kamarro Edmonds, who was a star running back at Havelock High School, posted on Twitter that he will play at East Carolina University this fall. He has four years of eligibility left […]
HAVELOCK, NC
neusenews.com

Cooking with Tammy Kelly: Enjoy Fresh Coastal North Carolina Shrimp!

We are a blessed bunch here in Eastern North Carolina, the Crystal Coast is just down the road and that means we are only a short distance away from fresh local seafood! Being close by also means our local markets are able to carry only the freshest seafood as well. It’s always time for sweet, salty Carteret County Shrimp. Give these recipes a try!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Rochelle Middle School collaborates on Kinston mural

Local artist Seraphim Smith is creating a mural that encompasses the waterBEST logo, the City of Kinston, and the children of the community. waterBEST reached out to Smith after seeing the Kinston Okra Mural on South Queen and Shine Street, and asked him to submit a drawing for a mural for the waterBEST Kinston building where they bottle their water.
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Lenoir County, NC
Lenoir County, NC
Education
realtybiznews.com

Five Top Agents in Rocky Mount, North Carolina

This week our Top Rated Agents series focuses on Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Once again, we use a combination of agent ratings from sources like HomeLight and Zillow, along with such factors as SEO prominence, social media reach, and media coverage to rate professionals. It should be noted here, that in the development of our process using a single source to find the best agents became problematic. I will discuss this in the summary at the end of this report.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County High School Class of 2022 senior walk

Greene County High School seniors walked the halls of the five different Greene County schools dressed in their cap and gown. In addition to this tradition being a morale booster for the end of the school year, this also gives children a glimpse into what it will look like when they graduate. It is also an opportunity for the graduating class to see some of their old teachers that have helped them reach this milestone.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Controversial Compute North will ‘pause development plans’ in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Compute North has announced it is pausing development plans to build a facility in Greenville. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins received an email Thursday from Kristyan Mjolsnes, Vice President of Marketing for Compute North, with the news. Mjolsnes said the decision to pause the project was made last month. A statement from the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early College
neusenews.com

Public Notice: Jones County Public Schools - Child Find

North Carolina has a continuing CHILD FIND procedure in place to locate all children with disabilities residing in the State, including children with disabilities attending private schools, regardless of the severity of their disability, and who are in need of special education and related services. This effort, also, includes highly mobile children with disabilities (such as migrant and homeless children) and children who are suspected of being a child with a disability and in need of special education, even though they are advancing from grade to grade. The purpose of this procedure is to enhance public understanding of exceptional children and youth with special needs, to identify and locate the children and youth, and to inform the public of available services.
JONES COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

2022 statewide Primary Results

KINSTON - We cover Lenoir, Greene and Jones Counties. Hyper-local news with no AP news, no pop-up ads, no subscription fees…no kidding!
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Metronet expanding to another Eastern Carolina city

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet and the City of Rocky Mount have announced a partnership that will soon bring the company’s fiber optic internet to homes and businesses throughout the city. Metronet will fully fund the two-year construction project. It will begin this fall with the first Rocky...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Sports
wcti12.com

Lack of documentation, communication behind state takeover of Bertie County DSS

WINDSOR, Bertie County — The state takeover of an eastern North Carolina county’s child protective services was prompted by a complaint about an open Bertie County child welfare case that was made to the North Carolina Department of Social Services, and the lack of documentation available for state officials to determine whether appropriate actions were taken in the case.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

2022 Father and Men Conference in Greenville coming June 10

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 2022 Father and Men Conference is coming up. The idea for this event is the provide an experience that is dedicated to the engagement, learning, and equipping of men and fathers, through various forms of delivering the message. The goal is to improve the quality of life for society by building […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Habitat for Humanity to Celebrate Cox Family Home Dedication

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has been building homes, community, and hope in the Pembroke neighborhood over the past year and is gearing up to continue. On Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m., Habitat will celebrate Christine Cox and family with a home dedication at 1904 Wake Street. The home dedication will acknowledge her journey to homeownership and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter as she and her family prepare to move into their home. The community is invited to join the celebration with Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, community partners, and city and county officials.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Mobile clinic ready to serve northeastern North Carolina counties

Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, will launch its Mobile Integrated Care Clinic on Monday, May 23 offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties. The Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will visit community locations within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

Gas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten Road...
CARY, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

N.C. State seeking participants for focus groups next week

N.C. State researchers are seeking participants for two 90-minute focus groups to discuss management of a community disaster response information resource. This information resource could be used to help Ocracoke respond to future storms and other crises. Provide your input on its development during focus groups that will be conducted...
OCRACOKE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy