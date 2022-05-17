ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Modern Caribbean Restaurant St. James Opens Today” on 14th Street

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Jeanine Prime is proud to announce the long-awaited opening of St. James, a modern Caribbean restaurant located at 2017 14th Street, NW in Washington, DC. The 67-seat dining room features dishes celebrating the diversity of Caribbean cuisine along with creative cocktails and a thoughtful wine list, all designed to pair with...

www.popville.com

popville.com

Howl at the Moon: “The live music bar is ready to bring endless entertainment to the Chinatown neighborhood, beginning with a grand opening party in the fall of 2022.”

900 7th Street, NW originally planned for 2020 before the pandemic hit. “The nation’s capital is about to howl louder than ever! Howl at the Moon is proud to announce the grand opening of our brand new Washington, D.C. venue, located at 900 7th Street NW in Chinatown. We are kicking things off with a grand opening blow-out in the fall of 2022, featuring drink specials on our mixed drinks, beers, and 86 oz. buckets. Our unbeatable dueling pianos show will be rocking the crowd all night long. Howl at the Moon is about to rock Washington, D.C. harder than ever, and it all gets started at the grand opening of our 900 7th Street NW venue!
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Willie T’s Seafood Shack Aiming for June Opening

Last November we let you know that Willie T’s Seafood Shack and BRB (be right burger) are both moving in to 9326 Georgia Avenue (joint restaurant), between Islands Tropical Ice Cream and Goldberg’s New York Bagels, in the location that was formerly home to Andy’s Restaurant. Willie T’s is now planning a June Opening, according to a report by Bethesda Beat.There is no word yet, however, on if Be Right Burger will be opening at the same time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washingtonian.com

First Look: Sandlot Anacostia Opens Soon With Go-Go and Good Eats

Ian Callender stood in the middle of a rubble-strewn lot in Southeast DC, surveying what will be his biggest project yet: Sandlot Anacostia. Tall, soft-spoken, and dressed in a limited-edition North Face jacket and Jordan 4 Retro Raptor sneakers, Callender gazed at the Suitland Parkway traffic snaking past the dirt lot around him. “We’re Phase Zero here,” he said. That much was obvious.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the fountain and the National Zoo, obviously

This rental is located at 3000 Connecticut Avenue NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,748 / 580ft2 – Gorgeous 580sqft. Apartment! Wonderful deal! (The National Zoo) Community Location: 3000 Connecticut Avenue, NW – Washington, DC 20008. Rental Information: $1748/Month | Efficiency Bedroom 1 Bath | 580sqft. Leasing Options: 12-Month.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
popville.com

Missed Connection – 16th & Irving St, NW

A rare missed connection on 16th St near Irving St in Columbia Heights around 7:30pm on Tuesday, May 17th. I walked past a tall guy with blondish hair and gold/metallic glasses. He was walking his dog, who might have been a black lab mix and happened to look a lot like my family pet.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Real Estate Fresh Finds: May 18

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 1025 1st Street SE #609. “Experience true city life in this 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom Navy Yard condo. This unit has a private...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“all the missing shopping carts”

Thanks to Josh for sending: “Might be all the missing shopping carts from Giant. This is outside of Banneker High School.”. Beloved Columbia Heights Vendor Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui has passed away. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui “Dear PoPville, I...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Miss DC USA and Miss Teen DC USA

Washington ABC7 — The new Miss DC USA and Miss Teen DC USA will be crowned very soon. Chelsey Rodgers, The Pageant's Executive Director and a Former Miss DC USA herself joined us to give us the details and how other young women can get involved.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers’ Market Unveils Special ‘B-Side’ Event Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better. Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists. B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events: Sunday, June 12: PrideFest Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

The Three-Day FantasyWood Festival Transforms a Maryland Farm Into a Magical Forest

A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
popville.com

“Bloomingdale Community Day is Back! 05/21”

“Whether you call it “the secret park” the “cave park” or the “alley park,” Crispus Attucks Park has served as an oasis for the Bloomingdale community for many years for community events, weddings, picnics, or moments of zen. The Crispus Attucks community is thrilled to bring back our annual Bloomingdale Community Day this Saturday, May 21!
WASHINGTON, DC
Majic 102.3/92.7

Outdoor Movies Return to The DMV for Summer 2022

It’s almost summer, summer, summertiiimeee! With the world getting more and more adapted to our new normal, it’s time for the DMV to come together again! This summer there will be many events throughout the DMV and those include outdoor movies Washington, D.C.: Adams Morgan: Adams Morgan’s Movie Nights returns after being voted as one […] The post Outdoor Movies Return to The DMV for Summer 2022 appeared first on Majic 102.3 - 92.7.
WASHINGTON, DC
InsideHook

A History of DC’s Official Condiment — the One Chicago Tried to Steal

Philly has its cheesesteaks. Chicago has its deep dish pizza. And DC has its chicken wings — and mambo sauce. Some say the soul of DC is go-go music and mambo sauce. Others say, if you don’t know what mambo sauce is, you live in Washington…but you don’t live in DC. I may have grown up in Manhattan, but I’ve been in DC for three decades. I have a bottle of mambo sauce in the fridge and a back-up supply in the cabinet.Like go-go music, DC’s official sound, and the District’s official cocktail, the gin rickey, mambo sauce is the taste of DC.
CHICAGO, IL

