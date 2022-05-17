ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Vince Wilfork voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Vince Wilfork New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun/AP)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A big honor, for a big man.

New England Patriots fan favorite Vince Wilfork has been voted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, by the team’s fans.

The former defensive lineman is the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Wilfork is the sixth player to be selected by the fans in their first year of eligibility,

“It’s my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket.”

Wilfork joins Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014), and Kevin Faulk (2016) by being selected by fans into in his first year of eligibility.

“Wilfork played 11 of his 13 seasons with the Patriots and helped bring two Super Bowl Championships to New England with victories in Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLIX,” according to a statement from the team. “During his time in New England, Wilfork helped the Patriots defense finish in the top 10 in points allowed eight times.”

Wilfork was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, as the 21sts overall pick.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports
