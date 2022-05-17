ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Lawmakers set to discuss Oklahoma budget proposal worth nearly $10 billion

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bav00_0fh0UjHR00
Oklahoma Capitol (FOX23)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers will discuss the proposed state budget worth nearly $10 billion during committee meetings Tuesday, marking the first step in getting it passed.

The nearly 50-page bill, which was released Monday evening, includes funding for various state programs and agencies. Education makes up the bulk of the proposal, and much of that funding would go to improve Oklahoma’s schools.

More than $45 million would go toward new textbooks and instructional materials. The budget shows that about $17 million would go toward a teacher shortage employment incentive program.

Approving and passing a state budget every year is really the only job the Oklahoma Constitution requires of lawmakers. As the legislative sessions ends, passing the budgets is one of the last things to be done.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
KTEN.com

Oklahoma lawmakers seek authority to spend pandemic relief funds

(KTEN) — Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for a concurrent session to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funding. They are seeking input on how the state should spend that $1.8 billion. The session looks to put lawmakers in charge of how that money is distributed rather than Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Billionaire philanthropists pushing charter schools and school vouchers also fund Oklahoma’s Secretary of Education’s six-figure salary

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Watch. Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed legislation that would have required cabinet members to file public reports to disclose their finances. If Stitt had signed the bill last month, Oklahomans would learn that Secretary of Education Ryan Walters makes...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers look to share wealth amid surplus

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers are looking to share the wealth amid a surplus. In Oklahoma, there is a surplus and lawmakers want to share the wealth by splitting it up among taxpayers across the state. Some say the check Oklahomans will get is a total joke. It is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
cherokeephoenix.org

Chief says Stitt continues campaign against tribal sovereignty

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s chief took aim at what he called ongoing threats to the tribe and its sovereignty during his monthly address to the Tribal Council on May 16. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt “has been attacking our sovereignty since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. — (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma senator demands action on rising gas prices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. James Lankford demanded action on the rising gas prices. For the first time ever, every state in the country is paying more than $4 a gallon. Oklahoma was one of the last three states to cross the $4 mark. Experts told KOCO 5 Oklahomans need...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US forest chief calls for pause of prescribed fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Federal officials are warning that expanding drought conditions coupled with hot and dry weather, extreme wind and unstable atmospheric conditions have led to explosive fire behavior in the southwestern U.S., where large fires continued their march across New Mexico on Friday. Crews also...
SANTA FE, NM
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy