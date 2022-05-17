ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse bringing guests to Battery Park summer performance

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3nnF_0fh0UaKu00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced the lineup for the 2022 Summer Concert Series at Battery Park which will feature several bands, including the award-winning “Papa Roach.”

According to a release from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino , the Rockzilla Summer Tour by Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse will be joined by Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves, who will be coming to Sioux City on August 12.

WIP tickets and various pre-sales began on Tuesday and the complete opening of ticket sales will begin on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the Hard Rock website or in-person at the Hotel Rock Shop. The release specified that all Battery Park events are open to all ages.

WWE responds after Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out ahead of ‘Monday Night Raw’ main event

Papa Roach recently celebrated the release of their 20-anniversary album “EGO TRIP,” which was released in the summer of 2020 when the quartet entered a COVID-Secure mansion in Temecula, California. The two-time Grammy-nominated group will be performing with Falling in Reverse who have had several number one songs on rock radio charts.

The release stated that guests Hollywood Undead has recently released a new single called “Wild in These Streets” and will be releasing more music soon.

Bad Wolves, which was formed in 2017 and most known for their cover of The Cranberries’ 1994 song “Zombie,” will also be joining the performance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Life can be a drag at the 6th annual SUX Pride festival

When Joe McCulley looks into a mirror these days, he sees an unusual sight. "I have eyebrows," he said with mock astonishment. "They may be puny but I have 'em. Usually, the eyebrows go down the drain along with my whiskers." Well, don't get too use to McCulley's unexpected upper...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
State
California State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Sioux City, IA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sasha Banks
kiwaradio.com

Historic Arnolds Park Set To Open

Arnolds Park, Iowa — A traditional summertime destination will be opening for the season this weekend. The Historic Arnolds Park amusement park opens in earnest this Saturday morning, May 21st at 10:00, with 10:00 am to 7:00 pm hours continuing all through the week. However, the night before the official opening, Friday night, May 20th, will be Free Ride Night, with free rides from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
98.1 KHAK

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Park#Falling In Reverse#Performing#The Rockzilla Summer Tour#Wip#The Hotel Rock Shop#Wwe#Covid#Bad Wolves#Cranberries
KCAU 9 News

Dockhounds pummel Explorers for series win

Sioux City, IA (May 18th, 2021) — The Lake Country DockHounds used rallies early and often to down the Sioux City Explorers on Wednesday night, 9-2.  Lake Country got things going early on with TJ Bennett chasing home an Aaron Takacs lead off walk with a double in the top of the first. A Wilfredo Gimenez […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

May 20th Late: On the cooler side, frost possible early Sunday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight look for mostly cloudy skies and there’s a possibility of sprinkles. The low will drop close to 40°. The wind will blow from the northwest gusting to 25 MPH. On Saturday, anticipate mostly cloudy weather with an ongoing chance of isolated sprinkles and light rain showers. The high will […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has primarily seen at the high school level but a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to get more books in […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Explorers fans react to potential loss of team, dispute over stadium seating

SIOUX CITY – Fans of the Sioux City Explorers turned out for the team's 30th home opener Tuesday night, with many hoping this won't be the team's last season in Sioux City. Explorers owner John Roost has repeatedly urged the city to replace all 3,070 plastic seats in Lewis & Clark Park, saying their deteriorating condition presents a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city. Roost has warned he may relocate the team to another market if negotiations with the city fall through.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Old West Lives In The Oldest Bars In South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The Oldest Bar in South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Here's your chance to have a drink in the very same bar where Buffalo Bill Cody may have gone on a toot. Or have lunch in the same building that pioneers may have gotten in their cups ta before heading out to the Great Plaines. From South Dakota to Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska the Old West lives on in local taverns and bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy