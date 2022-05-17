ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How Buyers With Homes Under Construction Could Face Even Higher Interest Rates Before They Can Close

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lu3xx_0fh0UFzl00

Mortgage rates continue to climb, adding a financial strain to most homebuyers as they struggle to compete in the current housing market. Buyers who agreed to buy homes under construction are facing a number of hurdles, from interest rates — interest rates that are nearly double what they were when they initially made their deposits — to supply chain challenges and labor constraints, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Discover: 8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Many buyers who signed contracts for new homes in 2021 (or earlier this year) anticipated mortgage rates of around 3% or less. Now, the average mortgage rate has increased to 5.3%, according to Freddie Mac and as reported by the WSJ. This is causing monthly mortgage payments to increase by about one-third compared to a year ago, Freddie Mac noted.

Because these buyers haven’t yet closed on their new construction, their interest rates are subject to fluctuations. Mortgage brokers and home builders say that for now, buyers are hanging on tight — but this could change due to the rising prices of new construction and higher mortgage rates, the WSJ reported.

“It’s just introduced a lot of uncertainty and volatility into the consumer’s decision,” Rick Palacios Jr., director of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC, explained to the WSJ. “The chances of [the buyer] no longer being able to qualify for this home go up significantly.”

Although builders can resell homes that fall out of contract, an April survey by Palacios’ firm show that waitlists of potential buyers are dwindling.

Because of rising interest rates, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Chief Executive Sheryl Palmer said — on an April 27 earnings call — she has seen more rate locks of six, nine or 12 months in the past 10 days than in the last five years, the WSJ added.

See: POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?
Find: Student Loan Debt Becomes Second-Largest Consumer Debt Category Behind Mortgages

The Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point earlier this month, the largest hike since the year 2000, in response to inflationary pressures . Markets expect the central bank to continue raising rates in the coming months, reports CNBC.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Buyers With Homes Under Construction Could Face Even Higher Interest Rates Before They Can Close

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Mortgage Brokers#Freddie Mac#Consumer Debt#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. And third, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — are 70% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Black Knight.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Fortune

This 81-year-old Californian sold her $1 million home for half its value so it could become affordable housing after she dies

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When Bobbi Loeb, 81, moved into her house in a scenic rural area 40 miles north of San Francisco half a century ago, her neighbors were mostly cattle ranchers. “My son had a hard time in school because he was considered a hippie,” she says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Housing Market: What will prices of houses be in 2023?

Interest rates on home loans continue to rise, which has some housing market experts thinking prices could drop in 2022-23. In 2021, the housing market exploded, raising the prices of homes more than in 2007 during the financial collapse. According to AS News, there are reasons for the growth in...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
148K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy