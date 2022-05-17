9 Best Side Gigs for High School Grads Before Heading Off to College

The time between the end of high school and the start of college can feel like a strange, exciting and potentially aimless one for many graduates. While these few months are not enough to start a long-term job, it's the perfect time to pick up a side gig that can help a grad save some money as they prepare to go off on their own for the first time.

Not all side hustles must be done outside the home, either -- some of the best ideas can be done from the comfort of home. Here are some side gigs perfect for temporary money-making before heading off to college.

Babysitting

School ends for the summer and kids are out of school, but work doesn't stop for most working parents. This is the ideal time for high school grads to jump on the babysitting bandwagon.

Both parents and the recent grad need temporary help, so the timing is right. Grads can either use word of mouth to spread their services, or use a site like Sittercity to advertise themselves.

Baking

Who can resist a freshly baked item, melty, gooey, and steaming with sweetness? If you're a whiz in the kitchen, consider whipping up a series of baked goods for parties, gatherings or just to bring by a parent's work.

Summer is a big time for social gatherings, and not everyone has the time to pull together sweet treats. A grad with a culinary flair could make a mint putting out a short-term, home bakery shingle.

Barista

Thanks to the Great Resignation, many businesses have come to accept that they will have more temporary workers than ever before. Cafes can train and get a barista up to speed pretty quickly.

Businesses like Starbucks even offer benefits and a decent starting wage to part-time workers, according to Money Crashers. Many cafes are fun, fast-paced environments to work in where you gain some much needed life skills.

Dog Walking/Pet Sitting

Another great possible income source over the summer for high school grads is dog walking and pet sitting. Many families travel in the summer months, and require someone to look in on their fur babies. Many families also work and would welcome a responsible youth to come feed, water and walk their pets.

Again, grads can self advertise in all of the usual ways, or sign up with a service like Rover. The app does some of the work of landing work for you, though it also dictates how much you can earn.

Instacart Shopping

If the high school grad is 18 or older and has a driver's license, many people are still using Instacart and similar grocery delivery services for their convenience and time-saving capabilities. This could the perfect way to make some summer cash while delivering items people want and need.

Lawn Mowing and Yardwork

Enterprising grads who notice that their neighbors' weeds are long enough to wave in the breeze, or catch sight of an overgrown lawn might do well to offer their services for such things as lawn mowing and yardwork. Sometimes even local businesses will hire a young entrepreneur with a can-do attitude. Passing out fliers in a neighborhood or nearby town is a good start, as well as using social media and word of mouth to spread the word.

Lifeguard

Most public pools hire teen lifeguards because it's the perfect seasonal job for youth who are often in the prime of their energy and fitness. The best part of lifeguarding jobs is that most of the time you're just sitting on the sidelines working on your tan, waiting for the rare and hopefully avoidable moments when your skills are actually needed.

Repurposing Old Furniture

High school grads with some crafty flair could make a killing buying inexpensive furniture items from secondhand stores or even picking them up at garage sales, refurbishing them with paint, varnish or new fixtures, then reselling them in free (or low-fee) locations such as Etsy, Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. You might even be able to help family members get rid of old "junk" and turn it into cash.

Social Media Manager

If there's one area where young people have an advantage over their elder peers, it's digital and social media savvy. Many businesses have begun to figure out that social media is a key part of a good marketing strategy, but not many people have the time or know-how to do the actual work online. All the grad really needs is access to a computer and an internet connection.

