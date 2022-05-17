ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GE urged to allocate scarce imaging dye to hospitals based on need

By Mackenzie Bean
 3 days ago

A national shortage of contrast media is hindering hospital and health systems' ability to care for patients and what's available should be distributed based on need, the American Hospital Association said in a May 16 letter to GE Healthcare. "We believe hospitals that are designated stroke centers, major...

