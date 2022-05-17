Outer Banks SPCA Pet(s) of the Week: Kanga and Roo

Paul Augustus Stevenson, age 90, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on January 3, 1932 to the late John Thomas Stevenson and Wilma Louise Sample Stevenson, he was the widower of Jill Smith Stevenson and Nancy Rascoe Stevenson. Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in England during the Korean War, where he met his first wife Jill. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1958. After brief employment at Durham Drug Company, he joined his father at Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy in downtown Elizabeth City, where he served his community as a pharmacist for 57 years until his retirement in 2019. A founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project, he also served on the boards of directors of the local health department and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation. Paul was honored as the 2020 recipient of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Alumni Association’s Samuel B. Burrus Family Award for Community Service.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO