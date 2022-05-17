ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Outer Banks SPCA Pet(s) of the Week: Kanga and Roo

By Kassidy Watson-Perry
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet sisters Kanga and Roo! These two cool cats are 7 months old. They are a bonded pair so we hope...

Letter to the Editor: Above and beyond

It should come as no surprise that when you live in area with a small population you depend on your friends and neighbors in times of emergency. But I want to especially hold up Sabrina Hatfield and Elaine Hooper, veterinarian Dr. Burkart and our Colington friends Patti and Mike for being more than good neighbors.
MANTEO, NC
Havelock woman and her dog encounter black bear in the backyard

HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Havelock woman captured an encounter between her pet and a black bear Thursday morning. Damaris Arias said her dog Canon was hanging out in the backyard when the bear approached. Canon was not hurt, and the bear climbed a tree in the yard to...
HAVELOCK, NC
Habitat for Humanity to Celebrate Cox Family Home Dedication

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has been building homes, community, and hope in the Pembroke neighborhood over the past year and is gearing up to continue. On Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m., Habitat will celebrate Christine Cox and family with a home dedication at 1904 Wake Street. The home dedication will acknowledge her journey to homeownership and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter as she and her family prepare to move into their home. The community is invited to join the celebration with Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, community partners, and city and county officials.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Worrell 1000 competitors land on Hatteras Island

The 13 Worrell 1000 competitors made an impressive landing near ORV Ramp 49 in Frisco on Thursday afternoon, May 19, on one of the final legs of their race up the Eastern Seaboard to the Virginia Beach finish line. The teams departed Atlantic Beach, NC, on Thursday morning to start...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Marilyn A. Meads

Marilyn Austin Meads of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, passed peacefully to the other shore on May 18 at home with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on April 14, 1929 in Frisco, North Carolina on Hatteras Island. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Meads (Ted) and Katherine...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Outer Banks Town Warns Beachgoers To Stop Doing This One Thing

With the summer beach season fast approaching, one North Carolina coastal town is sounding the alarm over a danger many people never think about. “I guess we need to say it a little louder for the people in the back,” the Town of Kill Devil Hills posted on its Facebook page. “Digging holes on the beach and leaving them unattended is extremely dangerous.”
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Block party coming to New Bern on Saturday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A block party is coming to New Bern. The 2nd annual Tap That Anniversary Block Party will be held on Saturday at the 900 and 1000 blocks of Pollock Street in downtown New Bern. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. and end at midnight. There will be live music […]
NEW BERN, NC
Paul A. Stevenson

Paul Augustus Stevenson, age 90, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on January 3, 1932 to the late John Thomas Stevenson and Wilma Louise Sample Stevenson, he was the widower of Jill Smith Stevenson and Nancy Rascoe Stevenson. Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in England during the Korean War, where he met his first wife Jill. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1958. After brief employment at Durham Drug Company, he joined his father at Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy in downtown Elizabeth City, where he served his community as a pharmacist for 57 years until his retirement in 2019. A founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project, he also served on the boards of directors of the local health department and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation. Paul was honored as the 2020 recipient of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Alumni Association’s Samuel B. Burrus Family Award for Community Service.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Cindy H. Bowling

Cindy Lee Houk Bowling, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at her home. Born in New Castle, PA on January 10, 1957 to Nancy Stinedurf Chaillet and the late Edward Chaillet, she was the wife of James “Rusty” Bowling. She loved doing all crafts, especially crocheting. Being a grandma was something that she reveled in! Cindy enjoyed music, especially Motown tunes. She believed in playing in the rain whenever you can and would not want us to be sad.
HERTFORD, NC
Deputies searching for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teenager. Officials said Jared Jones, 17, was last seen in the Greenville area. They said he was wearing black and white pants, a gray t-shirt, a hat and a black and blue hoodie.
GREENVILLE, NC
Ferry service interruptions occurring due to mechanical issues, COVID cases

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is currently experiencing an uptick in schedule interruptions on its Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Hatteras routes due to unexpected mechanical issues and positive COVID-19 tests among crews. Currently, three of the ferries on the Pamlico Sound routes and one on the...
HATTERAS, NC

