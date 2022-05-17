After Series of Similar Home Break-ins, Belmont Police Issue Warning to Residents

QUINCY, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a Massachusetts State Trooper is off the hook after crashing into a Quincy home early Labor Day morning. Trooper Kevin Keith of Quincy, was off duty when he lost control of his pickup on Manet Ave. In September, 25 Investigates reported that Keith had been driving on 3-wheels, “causing all sorts of sparks,” according to a police radio transmission. Keith lost a wheel in a previous crash with a guardrail but that fact never made it into the police report. Quincy Police claimed to have no record of the guardrail crash when 25 Investigates first asked about it.

