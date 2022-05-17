ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Series of Similar Home Break-ins, Belmont Police Issue Warning to Residents

By Asher Klein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree homes were broken into in Belmont, Massachusetts, early Monday morning, police say, warning residents of a pattern that the thief appears to be using. Four laptops and other...

Painter Seriously Hurt in 25-Foot Fall in Burlington, Mass.

A painter fell about two stories from a ladder and was seriously hurt in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said. The painter fell about 25 feet while working on the outside of a building at the location of L'Andana restaurant just before 9:30 a.m., fire and police said. The painter,...
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Stabbing in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual shown in the images above in relation to a stabbing that occurred at about 2:40 AM on Sunday May 8, 2022, in the area of 2164 Washington Street in Roxbury. As a result of the incident, an adult male victim later presented himself at a local area hospital for treatment of several non-life-threatening stab wounds sustained during the unprovoked attack.
25 Investigates: Results of trooper crash probe withheld

QUINCY, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a Massachusetts State Trooper is off the hook after crashing into a Quincy home early Labor Day morning. Trooper Kevin Keith of Quincy, was off duty when he lost control of his pickup on Manet Ave. In September, 25 Investigates reported that Keith had been driving on 3-wheels, “causing all sorts of sparks,” according to a police radio transmission. Keith lost a wheel in a previous crash with a guardrail but that fact never made it into the police report. Quincy Police claimed to have no record of the guardrail crash when 25 Investigates first asked about it.
2 People Taken to the Hospital After Fire at Multi-Story Home in Dorchester

Two people were taken to the hospital after fire broke out in a multi-story home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. on Sargent Street. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters did not immediately...
Belmont, MA
Family of Four Escapes House Fire in Oxford

An investigation is underway after a three-alarm house fire displaced a family of four in Oxford, Massachusetts overnight Friday. First responders arrived at the scene just before 1 a.m., where three of the residents of the home on Leicester Street were able to make it out on their own, according to the Oxford Fire Department -- but a fourth required the assistance of a police officer.
Woman, Man Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Mass., Officials Say

A woman and a man died in an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday, authorities said. The woman, who appeared to have been shot by the man, had a restraining order against him for a year, authorities said Friday, announcing their deaths. The shooting at a home on Mudge...
70-Year-Old Critically Hurt by Vehicle in Gloucester

A Gloucester resident was critically injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Washington Street Wednesday, the city's police chief said. The crash took place at a Dunkin' restaurant, Chief Ed Conley said. The 70-year-old was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Police didn't immediately share more information...
Fire Damages 3 Buildings at Smolak Farms in North Andover

Three buildings were damaged in a fire overnight at Smolak Farms in North Andover, Massachusetts. "There were no injuries and everyone is safe," the farm said in a Facebook post. The damage was contained to a small area of the property, and the farm stand, ice cream stand and animal...
Woman Killed By Car in Brockton Crash; Foul Play Not Suspected

A woman walking in Brockton, Massachusetts, was struck and killed by a car on Wednesday morning, officials said. Foul play isn't suspected in the crash, which took place about 6:36 a.m. at Ash and West Chestnut streets, when a Toyota Prius hit a woman who was in the street. The driver stayed at the scene, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.
Mass. Teacher on Leave as Authorities Investigate Relationship With Student

A Massachusetts schoolteacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a possible unprofessional relationship with a student, authorities say. Barre police and the Quabbin Regional School District confirmed they were investigating, but didn't offer many details Friday, including the name of the teacher placed on leave. A complaint...
Expect Extra Police at Revere Beach This Weekend

There will be extra police out at Revere Beach in Massachusetts this weekend as law enforcement prepares for large crowds ahead of potentially record-breaking heat. Massachusetts State Police, Revere Police at the Department of Conversation and Recreation will all be involved in the effort. The notice from Massachusetts State Police...
Former Child Actor From ‘Jaws' Named Police Chief on Martha's Vineyard

In another life, Jonathan Searle would be charging the fictional, childhood version of himself with a crime on Martha's Vineyard. Searle, who had a minor role in the 1975 blockbuster "Jaws" as one of the Amity pranksters who placed a fake shark fin in the panicked waters, has been named police chief in the town of Oaks Bluff on the island.
