Wayne County, MI

Driver Hospitalized Following Multi-Car Crash On I-94 In Wayne County

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – A driver has been hospitalized after multiple cars were involved in a crash on I-94 on Monday night.

According to WWJ , the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on westbound I-94 at Haggerty.

Police say a driver in a Chrysler 200 traveling in the left lane rear-ended a PT Cruiser, and then a driver in a pickup truck couldn’t stop in time and hit the Chrysler 200.

Then, the truck was struck by a Chevy Cruise.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital after sustaining critical head injuries.

No one else was injured.

Police continue to investigate.

Officials say they believe the Chrysler was following behind the PT Cruiser too closely.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

plymouthvoice.com

Gunshots again disrupt quiet Northville community

May 20, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Police investigation continues after reports of gunshots at Northville Township Apartments. Once again Northville Township Police are seeking public assistance to gather information regarding reports of shots being fired, an unusual happening in the normally quiet Northville community. This time police say that on Friday,...
NORTHVILLE, MI
