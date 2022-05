(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The town of Kill Devil Hills posted this message and photo on its Facebook page on the morning of May 17. Why is our Ocean Rescue Supervisor standing in a large hole with a frustrated look on his face, you may ask? Because someone decided to dig a massive hole on our beach and leave it unattended. I guess we need to say it a little louder for the people in the back. Digging holes on the beach and leaving them unattended is extremely dangerous!!!

