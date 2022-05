TR Robertson — Epi Tapia said he created a cookbook to honor women, especially many of the women who have been loyal customers of Epi and his wife’s, Virginia, hair salon over the years. Last week Virginia arranged a book signing ceremony at their business, Epi Centre Boutique and Salon, located at 702 Mercantile St. in Vista. The cookbook, ABCD Cookbook – ABCD Already Been Cooked and Done, features 32 recipes Epi collected over 30 years from various customers. He said he had around 100 recipes he could have used but chose these 32 for the cookbook. In the cookbook the actual handwritten or typed recipe is shown, pictures of the prepared item and information about the woman providing the recipe is included.

