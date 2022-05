POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health is reminding residents of clinical trials that are taking place in the North Country in honor of Clinical Trials Day on May 20. The purpose of the day is to recognize those who conduct and participate in clinical trials, including St. Lawrence Health. The day also affords the opportunity to share education and awareness about research and the countless medical advances that have been made as a direct result of clinical trials, according to SLH Clinical and Rural Health Research Director Carly Lovelett, CCRP. She also stressed the importance of offering clinical services to residents.

