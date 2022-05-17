Six MISD principals to leave after school year

Last year I wrote a story about Daytina Blair Hulslander, a mother of five young children from Midland, Tx, who went missing in 1998. She lived in a small trailer home outside of Midland, Tx at 6102 E County Road 86. For those of you who love to see things for yourself the picture I've included with this article is of the trailer that now sits on the location where Daytina went missing, however it is not the same home.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO