Cosgriff pitches shutout; Routt advances

By Dennis Mathes
 2 days ago
Routt's Kate Cosgriff delivers a pitch in a softball game at Mount Sterling earlier this season. (Dennis Mathes) Routt’s Kate Cosgriff pitched a two-hit shutout as the Rockets beat Springfield Calvary 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the Havana...

#Rockets#Springfield Calvary 6 0#The Havana Regional#Porta A C Central 7 5#Bluejays
