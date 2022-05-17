Cosgriff pitches shutout; Routt advances

(Guthrie Center) Woodward-Granger’s pitching staff racked up seventeen strikeouts in an 11-2 season opening win at ACGC on Monday. Starting pitcher Brody Nardini went five innings. He gave up one hit, an RBI single by Miles Kading in the 5th. Nardini worked around six walks with the help of 13 K’s. ACGC’s only other hit in the game came on slow roller from Reid Rumelhart off of Schaefer Hanson in the 6th. Rumelhart worked his way around to score on an error and two wild pitches. Rumelhart’s infield single was the only hiccup on Hanson’s stat line as he struck out the next three batters he faced in his lone inning on the mound. 8th grader Brody Worley pitched a 1-2-3 7th with a pop up, strikeout, and groundout.

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO