How to Watch: New York Knicks 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Can the Knicks make history tonight?

Tonight, the New York Knicks are among the non-playoff participants in the NBA sitting at the edge of their seats to learn their fate in the 2022 NBA Draft with the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Knicks have the 11th-best odds for the No. 1 pick at two percent. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons have the best odds at landing the top overall pick at 14 percent each.

Here's a look at how to watch tonight's event:

NBA Draft Lottery

Obi Toppin

R.J. Barrett

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick :

Houston, Orlando, Detroit - 14% each

Oklahoma City - 12.5%

Indiana - 10.5%

Portland - 9%

Sacramento - 7.5%

LA Lakers - 6%

San Antonio - 4.5%

Washington - 3%

New York - 2%

LA Clippers - 1.5%

Charlotte - 1%

Cleveland - 0.5%

Paolo Banchero Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

Jabari Smith

A.J. Griffin

Knicks executive vice president and senior basketball advisor William Wesley is representing New York at the Lottery this evening.

The Knicks have not had a whole lot of lottery luck since grabbing the top overall pick in 1985 to select Patrick Ewing. New York hasn't seen its position in the lottery improve on 17 consecutive occurrences, including a two-spot drop in their last appearance in 2020.

If the Knicks were to receive the first overall pick, it would be for just the fifth time in franchise history and the first in nearly 40 years. In the four previous occurrences, the Knicks drafted Art Heyman (1963), Jim Barnes (1964), Cazzie Russell (1966), and Ewing (1985).

Candidates for the top overall pick this year include Auburn's Jabari Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero, and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.