ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Small California school district reinstates indoor masking

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A small California school district began requiring indoor masking again Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Pacific Grove Unified School District at the south end of Monterey Bay announced the requirement Monday after the Monterey County Health Department reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 5.2% and a seven-day average of 12.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Last month, the district’s board set thresholds for indoor masking when the test positivity rate exceeded 5% and the case rate surpassed 10 per 100,000 residents.

The district serves a population of about 2,050 K-12 students in five schools. Its adult school serves about 2,500 students, according to the district website.

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

Indoor masking recommended in six Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, six Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

Arizona prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in less than three weeks for killing an 8-year-old girl, marking the second condemned man to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber — a method of execution that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than 20 years.
ARIZONA STATE
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific Grove, CA
Monterey County, CA
Education
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Health
State
California State
Pacific Grove, CA
Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
alaskasnewssource.com

California man who trafficked drugs through Alaska sentenced to 25 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A California man who distributed drugs and firearms through Alaska in 2017 and 2018 was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In a press release, the department wrote that 49-year-old Antoine...
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Hippie Town

"Hippie life" has evolved over time from the flower-power counterculture to free spirits on college campuses, mountain-dwellers, and boomers still living in the '60s. No matter what kind of hippie someone identifies as, they all have to have somewhere to live. Thrillist compiled a list of the most hippie town...
ARIZONA STATE
wdrb.com

15 people indicted on charges in multimillion-dollar drug operation, including in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen people were indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges in a criminal operation in Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury charged defendants with a conspiracy to distribute semi-truckload quantities of marijuana and THC-containing products and to launder the bulk cash proceeds from selling the drugs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monterey Bay#South End#Masking#Ap
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
SALEM, OR
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

NC jobless rate falls to 3.4%, dropping toward 1990s levels

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate for April fell further below pre-pandemic levels, the state Commerce Department announced Friday, as the number of newly hired workers continued to increase. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.4% represents a 0.1 percentage point decrease from March. Barring future alterations...
ECONOMY
willmarradio.com

Minnesota State Capitol placed on lockdown after security incident

(St. Paul, MN) -- A security incident near the State Capitol prompted a lockdown during a Minnesota House floor session. Officials say the House went into recess Wednesday evening and members and staff were asked to remain in the Chamber after a police pursuit ended outside the building in St. Paul. House communications say the situation was resolved and the lockdown was lifted a short time later.
SAINT PAUL, MN
q13fox.com

COVID-19 infections surging in some Washington counties

SEATTLE - If it seems like more people in your immediate circle are getting COVID-19, you would be correct. Clallam and San Juan counties have been rated 'high risk' for contracting COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control. King, Snohomish and Jefferson counties have moved into the 'medium risk' category.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

904K+
Followers
440K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy