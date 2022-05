NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet I. Jones of Niles passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8:49 a.m. in her residence surrounded by her loving family after a 7-year battle against cancer. She was 68. Garnet was born on April 1, 1954, in Warren, the daughter of the...

