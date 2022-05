Jersey Mike’s 12th annual “Month of Giving” was capped off by what is the busiest day of the year for the sub giant on March 30. “The Day of Giving” saw all 2,200+ franchises across the country donate 100% of their sales to the Special Olympics USA Games and when everything was said and done it resulted in a $20 million donation. Some 5,000 very special athletes will take part in the event from June 5-12 in Orlando, Florida and Jersey Mike’s is the main sponsor.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO