Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI, CIARAN McQUILLAN, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine — Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city. The capture...

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

