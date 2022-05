JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The White House is fielding pitches from top Democratic lawmakers about their desire to dramatically expand student-loan forgiveness. While a politically divisive topic, the idea has support in North Dakota, especially from those teaching future generations of professionals. The Biden administration has been considering whether to take executive action on canceling student-loan debt, with possible income caps and other eligibility requirements.

