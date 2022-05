Honors Fellow Hannah Boone ’22 stumbled into her anthropology major in a familiar Elon way. “I was placed in an anthropology course my first semester. I had no idea what anthropology was, but by the end of that first class, I knew I was going to declare it as my major,” Boone said. “I love talking to people and learning about how they see and interact with the world, and anthropology provided me with the opportunity to do that for my entire career.”

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO