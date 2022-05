(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Tri-Center, AHSTW, SBL and ACA all picked up wins in KMAland baseball action on Friday. Britton Bond was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI to lead a 10-hit attack for Lewis Central. Ty Thomson added a hit, three RBI and three runs, and Casey Clair had a hit and drove in two. Devin Nailor also had one hit, two RBI and four runs scored.

HARLAN, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO