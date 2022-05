While the Tribune always acknowledge and embraces the right of any and all concerned individuals who consider themselves qualified to run for office, we also want to see a degree of stability and order in the process. The people who oppose Black progress are certainly unified. They are organized, and they co-ordinate their campaigns with this racist republican widespread gerrymandering. It is being spearheaded by white racist led legislators whose only glory on Sunday morning is to pray to the white master that they can keep turning the hate clock back.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO