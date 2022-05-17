ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Actors, bandits, priests and one English bulldog: The names behind L.A. beaches

By The Citizen
 3 days ago

Will Rogers, Leo Carrillo and Dan Blocker...

Watch: Employees Hurl Chairs at El Monte Jewelry Store Smash-and-Grab Robbers

Chaos erupted inside a Southern California jewelry store when three people stormed inside and smashed jewelry cases as employees threw chairs and other items at the thieves. The smash-and-grab robbery was caught on security camera video at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at David’s Jewelers in downtown El Monte. Video showed the robbers rush into the store and use what appeared to be hammers to smash glass jewelry cases.
Lifestyle
Double Amputee in Wheelchair Shot at Westmont McDonald's

A man in a wheelchair was shot in the head at a McDonald’s in Westmont, and police are searching for two people who may be involved. Posters were put up in the plate-glass window of the fast food restaurant early Wednesday morning, to cover the bullet hole and cracked glass left behind after the incident.
