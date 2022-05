A Bethlehem Township shopping center that is in the middle of booming residential development is getting a new name and new tenants. The Shops at Bethlehem at 2920 Easton Ave. is the new name for the old Easton Commons. Anchor tenant Giant Foods has renewed its lease and renovated the interior of the store, according to NAI Summit, which handles leasing at the 166,000-square-foot shopping center.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO