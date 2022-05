Twenty-five years after celebrating the Ryder Cup outside the British Isles for the first time, specifically in the Cadiz field of Valderrama thanks to the efforts of the president of the club, the Bolivian millionaire Jaime Ortiz Patiño, and of course Severiano Ballesteros - both fought the unspeakable and in the end managed to break the British resistance-, another Spanish course, Catalan to be exact, the Caldes de Malavella PGA (Girona), is the first option contemplated, now, solely and exclusively, by the Committee of the Ryder to concede in the coming weeks, the celebration of the biennial match between Europe and the USA in 2031.

