Manchester City’s victory over West Ham in the semi-final meant that they were heading for Wembley for a fourth FA Cup final in the last six seasons. The match against Chelsea was a repeat of March’s League Cup final which City won 3-1. Whichever team triumphed would be winning a double, after Chelsea secured the Women’s Super League title last weekend. A victory for Emma Hayes’ side would also mean that following 2020-21’s Treble, Chelsea would have won five of the six domestic trophies on offer over the past two seasons. The two sides have developed a strong rivalry in recent years, with Chelsea’s dominance only punctured by City’s success in the cup competitions.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO