ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Video captures rare Orca sighting off Cape Cod coast

WMTW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrcas are most frequently sighted off the west coast, but fishermen recently...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Swimming#Orcas#New England
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Bison Launches Charging Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”

That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. Richard, on the other hand? Richard done messed up… A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to marvel at the majestic creatures, when apparently “Richard” screwed up bad, lost track of the dog, and then this happened. Mac goes […] The post Yellowstone Bison Launches Charging Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Seacoast Current

Look Up: Most Intense Meteor Shower We’ve Ever Seen Should Light Up Our New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts Skies on May 31

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Oh I so hope that the burst of thousands of beautiful meteor streams soaring through our skies is the light show it's supposed to be. Talk about getting the chills as thousands of streams of light fly through our sky.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy