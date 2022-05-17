ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Meet the man behind The Live Project in Indy

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Live Project started how most health ventures begin for those looking to make a lifestyle change — a doctor's visit.

It was 2017, and James Long's general physician told him he had high blood pressure and was pre-diabetic.

"Usually at doctors, they try to push pills and medicine on you, and luckily my doctor, I have where we have a good bedside manner, we have a good relationship, and he was like, 'Man, James, you should start juicing.' So, I was like, 'Juicing? What's that?'"

The former teacher went on a journey to learn how to juice for the next three years. He sought ingredients he liked and needed to stay gluten and dairy-free for his health.

Long started sharing the juices he was making with other teachers he worked with and says they encouraged him to make the bottled freshness for profit.

"So, I started selling out of my trunk, and the next thing you know, man, here I am," Long said.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
James Long poses in front of The Live Project booth at The Original Farmers’ Market on Market Street.

He started "The Live Project" in 2020, at the start of the pandemic. The spreading virus was a striking alert that we should cherish life, and Long wanted to add the juices that he believes are better lifestyle choices to as many people's refrigerators as possible.

"We're trying to live," Long said. "My motto is live today so you can live tomorrow."

Now, his five signature drinks are sold in seven area gas stations and featured at five local farmers markets.

The Live Project juices are "The Honeymoon," which includes supplements like sea moss, and "The Fountain of Youth," containing kale, cucumber, spinach, and ginger. There's also "Purple Reign," "Grandma's Iced Tea," and "Sweet Nectar."

The juicer equates The Live Project to premium fuel for the body.

"Stop putting that unleaded in your life and come get some of this Live Project juice and then you get you some premium fuel in your body," Long says to those interested in trying his drinks.

Here's where you can give The Live Project juices a try at local farmers markets this season:

  • The Original Farmers Market: Wednesdays 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Fort Harrison Farmers Market: Thursdays 4 - 7 p.m.
  • Carmel Farmers Market: 8 - 11:30 a.m.
  • White River State Park Farmer's Market: Every other Sunday from 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Here are the gas stations that sell The Live Project:

  • BP Gas: Sunny Side Rd. and Pendleton Pike
  • Amoco: 30th St. and Mitthoefer Rd.
  • BP Gas: 30th St. and Mitthoefer Rd.
  • Hoosier Market: 9800 Michigan Rd.
  • Hoosier Market: 9040 N. Meridian St.

Long is happy to be out in the community now that pandemic restrictions have gone away.

"Everything's looking really good right now for The Live Project," Long said with a smile on his face.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
James Long, the founder and owner of The Live Project, is working at the City Farmers Market in downtown Indianapolis. The back of his shirt reads, "Live today so you can live tomorrow."

Long says he plans to launch The Live Project juices for mass production at the end of the year. You can learn more about The Live Project at liveproject1.com .

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

