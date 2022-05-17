First, a quick note from USA TODAY Columnist and Deputy Opinion Editor Suzette Hackney on her motivation as a writer.

I finished reporting and writing this column a few hours after the news of the shooting in Buffalo, New York – a massacre that left 10 people dead and three others injured. Almost all of the victims were African American.

The suspect posted a document online detailing his white supremacist ideologies and his plan to target Black people. I will continue to tell these stories because they are important. Our struggles and injustices, our broken bodies and broken spirits, deserve space.

America's racial reckoning didn't end with the Civil Rights Movement. It didn't end with George Floyd's death. It's not in the past. In many ways, it is just beginning.

- Suzette Hackney

Earnest McEwen Jr.'s 1956-1957 yearbook photo. The Alcornite

Earnest McEwen Jr.'s story is one of pain and triumph. Institutional repentance and ultimate redemption. A historical aberration and life-changing experience that should resonate with each of us.

After all, his is the story of an American dream – one initially stolen from a young Black man. It would only be rectified posthumously. Yet it is one that must give us hope in perseverance. In family. In accomplishment. In fight. And in healing. READ MORE

Suzette Hackney Michelle Pembetton/The Indianapolis Star

Suzette is a storyteller who focuses on the voices of people who have historically been ignored and oppressed. She writes the kind of columns you won't see anywhere else and the kind of pieces our subscribers have shown a great amount of interest in.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: This is the story of a civil rights wrong made right 65 years later and the hope it offers