Jackson YMCA raises $25 million for new facility

By Isabella Martin
 3 days ago
The Jackson YMCA has raised $25 million to build a new and renovated facility.

The plan calls for a 75,000-square-foot building that reuses portions of the existing structure. It will have a more open layout and be more handicapped accessible.

“We'll be able to provide individual stations for changing and showering and really provide a space where everyone in our community can come and feel comfortable and confident in that locker room setting,” said Jackson YMCA CEO Shawna Tello. “And then we'll be making some changes to our pool, some enhancements to our gymnasium, major enhancements to our track, and really staying true to those original commitments that we made.”

It was $3 million in federal money that pushed the campaign over the top. However, more fundraising could still be needed.

“We don't have the final cost of the project yet, said Tello. “ So we may continue to fundraise as needed.”

Tello estimates that the project will take between 18 and 24 months to complete.

#Ymca
