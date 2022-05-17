ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sussmann’s defense lawyer calls Durham prosecution an ‘injustice’

By Harper Neidig
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
An attorney defending Michael Sussmann, the lawyer with deep ties to the Democratic Party charged with lying to the FBI in 2016, called the prosecution by the Trump-era special counsel John Durham an “injustice” on the first day of arguments in Sussmann’s trial Tuesday.

Michael Bosworth, a member of Sussmann’s defense team, argued in his opening statement that his client had no reason to lie about who his clients were when he met with the FBI’s top lawyer in 2016.

Sussman met with the FBI to present data that appeared to show suspicious internet traffic connecting former President Trump’s business with the Russian financial institution Alfa Bank.

Bosworth portrayed Sussmann as a veteran federal prosecutor and cybersecurity lawyer whose reputation as a partner at the major law firm Perkins Coie depended on the relationships he had established at the FBI and other agencies in the national security establishment.

“Michael Sussmann didn’t lie to the FBI,” he said. “Michael Sussmann wouldn’t lie to the FBI.”

“His whole livelihood depended on his credibility with these agencies and he’d never throw that away.”

Bosworth added, “As jurors you have the extraordinary responsibility … to prevent injustice. This case is an injustice.”

Sussmann was indicted last year with a single count of making a false statement to the FBI in a September 2016 meeting with James Baker, then the bureau’s general counsel. Durham, who was tapped by the Trump administration to investigate the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign, alleges that Sussmann falsely told Baker that he was not participating in the meeting on behalf of any client. However, at the time he was representing the Hillary Clinton campaign and a cybersecurity researcher named Rodney Joffe.

During the meeting Sussmann turned over data and a white paper purporting to show unusual internet traffic between an email server associated with the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank. The FBI looked into the data and found that it could not substantiate such a link.

Deborah Shaw, a federal prosecutor in Durham’s office, said in her own opening arguments on Tuesday that Sussmann intentionally concealed his clients during the meeting with Baker to further a Clinton campaign scheme to orchestrate an October surprise to damage Trump’s election chances.

“This was not a mistake or a slip of the tongue, it was a concerted effort to conceal his clients,” Shaw told the jury. “You’re going to see … how it misled officials into thinking he was acting as a good citizen.”

“The FBI should never be used as a political pawn,” she added.

During the two-week trial, the jury is expected to hear from several current and former FBI officials and former Clinton campaign operatives. Prosecutors said they expect to call Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic attorney and former general counsel to Clinton’s 2016 campaign, to testify as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors will have to convince the jury not only that Sussmann lied by saying that he was not representing any clients in the meeting with Baker, but also that the alleged lie materially affected how the FBI looked into the data.

Following opening arguments on Tuesday, the prosecution called two FBI officials to the stand. One of them, Special Agent Scott Hellman, who investigates cyber crimes, testified that he had assessed the data turned over by Sussmann following the meeting with Baker.

Hellman said he and his supervisor found that the data and an accompanying white paper did not support the idea that an email server associated with the Trump Organization had a secret communication channel with Alfa Bank.

“There was not enough data there to make the conclusion that there was any communication … between the Trump Organization and Russia,” Hellman said.

Updated at 2:08 p.m.

Comments / 23

Mark Johnson
3d ago

the injustice was and is being perpotrated by the demonicRAT party, the fbi, and the deepstate operatives.

Reply
23
Paul Wolfe
3d ago

it's only going to get better. these are high treason crimes . jail time is near for many..

Reply(1)
18
Sandi SCHOONMAKER
3d ago

Aw, don't want to hear the truth and he Sussmann can't tell the truth.

Reply
11
Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Ratcliffe predicts still-classified documents will blow Durham inquiry wide open

A great deal more Russiagate intelligence remains shrouded from public view and will stun the nation, according to former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. The Trump-era spy chief expounded upon his expectation that there will be many more indictments in special counsel John Durham's criminal inquiry into the origins and conduct of the Russia investigation.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Marc Elias
Person
James Baker
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Hunter Biden laptop repairman sues Adam Schiff, CNN for defamation: 'I was called a hacker and Russian asset'

Hunter Biden laptop repairman-turned-whistleblower John Paul Mac Isaac is fighting back after several public figures and media outlets accused him of being a "Russian asset" before the 2020 election. Isaac discussed his lawsuit against House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and media outlets Thursday on "Fox & Friends First."...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
